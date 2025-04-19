Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

