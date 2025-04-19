Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 148,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

STWD opened at $18.56 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

