Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,338 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

