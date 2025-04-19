Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,354 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.53 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,044,938.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,322.80. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

