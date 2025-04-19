Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,397 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after buying an additional 215,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ExlService by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,852,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

