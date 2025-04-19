Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,446 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

