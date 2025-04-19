Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,653 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ESAB alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

View Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.