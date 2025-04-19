Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Kforce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

