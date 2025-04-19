Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of FLNC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.92 million, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

