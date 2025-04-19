Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

