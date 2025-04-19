Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1,998.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

