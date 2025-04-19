Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $12,242,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

