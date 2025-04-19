Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,962,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $241.43 and a one year high of $372.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.20.

Get Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.