Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lear by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lear by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,056,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $90,700,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays cut shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $138.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

