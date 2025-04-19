Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.54. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.61 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

