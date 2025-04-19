Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGE Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

