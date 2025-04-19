Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.28 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,530,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

