Bank of Montreal Can Has $975,000 Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.