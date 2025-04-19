Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $78.99 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 172.47%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.