Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,108 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 120.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %

Ryanair stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.