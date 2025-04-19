Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 199 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

