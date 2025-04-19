Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 255 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,294,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

