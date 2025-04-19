Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,095 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,936,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,604 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,195,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

