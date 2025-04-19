Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,965 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $76,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after buying an additional 3,474,578 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,921,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.59 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

