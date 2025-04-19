Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,124 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

TAK stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.