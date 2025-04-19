Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 6,076 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

