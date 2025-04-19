Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macerich were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

