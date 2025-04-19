Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

