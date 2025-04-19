Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Knife River by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

