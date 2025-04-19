Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 211,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,652,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $96.78 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.