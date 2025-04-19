Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,349 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Stock Up 3.4 %

YETI stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

