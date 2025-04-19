Bank of Montreal Can Sells 104,746 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,414,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after purchasing an additional 347,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $55.65 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

