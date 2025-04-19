Bank of Montreal Can Sells 248,017 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

