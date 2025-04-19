Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,780 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

