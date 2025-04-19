Bank of Montreal Can Sells 78,002 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

PVH Stock Up 1.6 %

PVH stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.