Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,292 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

