Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,714,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $15,184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.47. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

