Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,714,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $15,184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.47. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.