Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

