Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,104,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

