Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

