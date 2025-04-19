Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

