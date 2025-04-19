Barclays Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $54.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

