Barclays Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $193.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29.

Interactive Brokers Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

