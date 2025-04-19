Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Stock Up 0.3 %

LRN stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. Stride has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stride by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.