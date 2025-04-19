Barrington Research Has Negative View of DLB FY2025 Earnings

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of DLB opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

