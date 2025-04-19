Barrington Research Predicts Cinemark FY2025 Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,773,000 after buying an additional 430,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after buying an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.