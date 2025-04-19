BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

BILL Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,063.40, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

