Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of TECH opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $44,479,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

