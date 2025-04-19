BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 417,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

