BMO Capital Markets Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in CSX by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after buying an additional 113,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

